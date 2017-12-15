Chiasson recorded two goals -- including a short-handed tally -- on three shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old snapped a five-game point drought in the process to give him six goals and eight points in 32 games this season. His prominent spot on the second-line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana is likely to be short-lived with T.J. Oshie (upper body) nearing a return to the lineup. Once that happens, Chiasson may have trouble seeing regular ice time, so temper your fantasy expectations moving forward.