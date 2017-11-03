Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Blasts first goal of season
Chiasson potted a goal and recorded two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The marker is Chiasson's first of the season and ends a four-game scoring drought. With only two points on the season, the second-round pick of the Stars in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft may struggle to remain in the lineup consistently once Brett Connolly (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (thumb) and Tyler Graovac (upper body) get healthy, so his fantasy value remains quite minimal for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Records first point as a Capital•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Locks in one-year deal•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Secures PTO with Washington•
-
Alex Chiasson: To become free agent•
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Twenty-four points in first season with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...