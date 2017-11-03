Chiasson potted a goal and recorded two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The marker is Chiasson's first of the season and ends a four-game scoring drought. With only two points on the season, the second-round pick of the Stars in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft may struggle to remain in the lineup consistently once Brett Connolly (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (thumb) and Tyler Graovac (upper body) get healthy, so his fantasy value remains quite minimal for the foreseeable future.