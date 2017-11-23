Chiasson netted a goal on his only shot and added a helper in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.

The game marked Chiasson's first multi-point outing of the season and brings his grand point total to five. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of offensive prowess and has even gotten chances with the power-play unit, but he doesn't have a big enough role in Washington to justify usage in the majority of fantasy formats.