Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Earns multi-point outing Wednesday
Chiasson netted a goal on his only shot and added a helper in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.
The game marked Chiasson's first multi-point outing of the season and brings his grand point total to five. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of offensive prowess and has even gotten chances with the power-play unit, but he doesn't have a big enough role in Washington to justify usage in the majority of fantasy formats.
