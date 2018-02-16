Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Expected to draw back into lineup Saturday
Chiasson is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz wants to get everyone some playing time while their dads are on the road trip, so Chiasson is expected to take Jakub Vrana's place in the lineup against the Blackhawks. A full complement of forwards will make it difficult for the 27-year-old winger to find consistent ice time for the near future, but he could make for a sneaky play in daily formats if he can stick on the second line against a shaky Chicago team, so keep an eye on him when setting your lineups Saturday.
