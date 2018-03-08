Chiasson is expected to skate on the fourth line Thursday against the Kings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Chiasson has been scratched the last three games, but will be given a sweater in place of Chandler Stephenson. The 27-year-old winger will play alongside Devante Smith-Pelly and Jay Beagle on the fourth line, so he's not likely to carry much fantasy relevance until he can log consistent minutes.