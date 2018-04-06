Chiasson exited Thursday's 4-3 loss to Nashville due to an illness, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

It's encouraging to hear that Chiasson is dealing with an illness rather than an injury, as it means he should definitely be ready for Washington's first-round playoff series even if he isn't feeling well enough to return Saturday against New Jersey. The 27-year-old winger has notched nine goals and 18 points while skating in a bottom-six role in 59 games with the Capitals this campaign.