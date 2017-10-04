Chiasson penned a one-year contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Chiasson is one of just a handful of guys that was able to parlay his professional tryout agreement into a contract. The winger missed just one game for the Flames last season in which he snagged 12 goals and a dozen helpers. The 27-year-old is unlikely to reach the 20-goal mark, but 30 points probably isn't out of the question.