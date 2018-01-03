Chiasson scored a goal and added two hits during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Chiasson opened the scoring for the Capitals on a nifty feed from Chandler Stephenson in the first period. The 27-year-old winger has a tenuous hold on a lineup spot given Washington's depth on the wings and will need more performances like Tuesday's to garner regular playing time, which significantly limits his fantasy upside in most formats.