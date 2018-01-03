Chiasson scored a goal and added two hits during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Chiasson opened the scoring for the Capitals on a nifty feed from Chandler Stephenson in the first period. The 27-year-old winger has a tenuous hold on a lineup spot given Washington's depth on the wings and will need more performances like Tuesday's to garner regular playing time, which significantly limits his fantasy upside in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories