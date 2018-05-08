Chiasson netted his first goal of the 2018 playoffs Monday, with the Capitals prevailing over the Penguins in overtime and after six games of the conference semifinals.

The bottom-six winger opened the scoring in the 2-1 OT win to snap a 13-game pointless skid. Chiasson is unlikely to be on many fantasy playoff rosters, but he did record a robust 15.3 shooting percentage (nine goals on 59 attempts) during the regular season, keeping defenders honest.