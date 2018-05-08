Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Pots huge goal in series win
Chiasson netted his first goal of the 2018 playoffs Monday, with the Capitals prevailing over the Penguins in overtime and after six games of the conference semifinals.
The bottom-six winger opened the scoring in the 2-1 OT win to snap a 13-game pointless skid. Chiasson is unlikely to be on many fantasy playoff rosters, but he did record a robust 15.3 shooting percentage (nine goals on 59 attempts) during the regular season, keeping defenders honest.
