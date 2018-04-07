Chiasson (illness) will play Saturday against the Devils, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Chiasson isn't about to let an illness prevent him from suiting up for the regular-season finale in the front of the home crowd. However, he's averaging less than 12 minutes with his offensive output (nine goals, nine assists) through 60 games not nearly enough to appease fantasy owners aiming for a title.