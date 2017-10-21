Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Records first point as a Capital
Chiasson had an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.
Relegated to the fourth line after Tom Wilson's return from suspension, Chiasson picked up his first point of the 2017-18 season Friday. With Tyler Graovac (upper body) expected to be out for the near future, the door is open for the second-round pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft to get some consistent ice time. However, Chiasson's lack of power-play time and competition for quality minutes confines his fantasy value to the deepest of leagues.
