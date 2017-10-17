Chiasson will be a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Signed to a one-year deal after a decent training camp, the 27-year-old winger has been a non-factor thus far with no points and a minus-2 rating in six games. With Tom Wilson back from suspension and depth players like Nathan Walker, Devante Smith-Pelly, and Tyler Graovac to contend with, Chiasson faces a tough battle just to get consistent ice time at this point, and what little fantasy relevance he had is fading fast.