Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Tallies assist Sunday
Chiasson recorded an assist during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.
Chiasson delivered a beautiful saucer pass on a breakaway to set up Devante Smith-Pelly for the game-tying goal early in the second period. The 27-year-old winger has just two points in these playoffs, but they've both been clutch contributions in key games to the delight of his teammates and coaches. However, without a larger offensive role, the second-round pick of the Stars from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft has a limited fantasy upside in playoff and daily formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Pots huge goal in series win•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Ready to go•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Feeling ill•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Will not return Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Tallies three points•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Expected to draw back into lineup Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...