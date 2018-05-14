Chiasson recorded an assist during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.

Chiasson delivered a beautiful saucer pass on a breakaway to set up Devante Smith-Pelly for the game-tying goal early in the second period. The 27-year-old winger has just two points in these playoffs, but they've both been clutch contributions in key games to the delight of his teammates and coaches. However, without a larger offensive role, the second-round pick of the Stars from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft has a limited fantasy upside in playoff and daily formats.