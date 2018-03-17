Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Tallies three points
Chiasson scored a power-play goal and notched two assists in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Friday.
Chiasson saw 4:17 of power-play time, which is striking because he had only averaged 0:39 per game with the extra man heading into this one. The 27-year-old also frequently fails to draw into the lineup, so it's hard to get too excited about one good game.
