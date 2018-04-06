Chiasson (undisclosed) will not return to Thursday's contest against Nashville, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

There was very little information on what exactly the injury is or the extent of it. In his first season with the Capitals, the 27-year-old has nine goals and 18 points in 60 games played, logging most of his time in a bottom-six role. Until an update on his health is available, Chiasson will be considered day-to-day.