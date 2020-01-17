Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: 23rd career hat trick
Ovechkin racked up three goals -- one on the power play -- on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
The Russian recorded his 23rd career hat trick during Thursday's game, and he's now up to 31 goals, 47 points and 219 shots through 48 games this season. Ovechkin also announced following Thursday's game that he will serve his one-game suspension for skipping the All Star game in the first game after the break against Montreal, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. The 34-year-old is now just two goals away from passing Mario Lemieux (690 career goals) for 10th on the NHL's all-time list.
