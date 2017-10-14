Play

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds another goal in win

Ovechkin scored his ninth goal of the year with a second-period tally on the power play in Friday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Ovechkin also picked up an assist on a Nicklas Backstrom goal to bring his point total to 10 for the season. He's continuing to make his fantasy owners very happy every time he takes the ice.

