Ovechkin scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ovechkin is heating up with four goals over his last three games. The 40-year-old superstar has also earned a total of seven points over his last eight contests. Ovechkin can go on prolonged hot streaks, especially for goal-scoring, so he's essential to have in fantasy lineups until he cools off. For the season, he's at 19 goals, 38 points, 121 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-1 rating through 45 appearances.