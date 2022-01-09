Ovechkin provided an assist in the Capitals' 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Ovechkin notched his first point of the new calendar year with the assist Friday, giving him a whopping 27 on the season, placing him firmly in the top-10 in that category. Ovechkin had not added a point to his total since his two goal performance on Dec. 31 against the Detroit Red Wings. Against the Wild, the 36-year-old left-winger had four shots fail to find the back of the net, though he now has racked up 21 shots on goal in his last five contests. The sharpshooting Russian will find the back of the net soon enough in 2022.