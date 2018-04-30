Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds to goal tally
Ovechkin scored an early goal in Sunday's Game 2 win against Pittsburgh.
"The Great Eight" has now scored in three straight games, taking his total to seven goals in just eight contests. With these seven goals, Ovechkin has already established his second-highest mark for goals scored in a postseason campaign, bettered only by the 11 markers he tallied during the 2008-09 postseason. To continue finding success, Ovechkin will need to keep scoring at even strength, as the Penguins have made a concerted effort to limit his effectiveness on the power play by having a penalty killer shadow his movements.
