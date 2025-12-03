Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds two more helpers
Ovechkin notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Ovechkin logged his second multi-point effort in a row, and he has two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. He had a hand in goals by Tom Wilson and Anthony Beauvillier in this contest. Ovechkin's recent surge has helped him get to a point-per-game pace on the year, with 12 goals and 15 helpers over 27 appearances. He's added 67 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-9 rating while playing in his usual top-line role.
