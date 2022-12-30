Ovechkin scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Ovie broke in alone on Cam Talbot early in the second period and went five hole to open the scoring. He has 23 goals on the season and 42 points in 38 games overall.
