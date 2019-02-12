Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Another multi-point performance
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Kings.
He also fired a game-high eight shots with a plus-1 rating. Ovechkin now has five goals and 12 points in his last seven games, leaving the future Hall of Famer just two markers shy of the 10th 40-goal campaign of his career.
