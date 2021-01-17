Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins. He also had six shots and four hits.

Ovechkin banged home a loose puck on top of the crease to give Washington a 2-1 lead in the latter stages of the first period. He also drew the second assist on Nicklas Backstrom's power-play goal in the middle stanza. The 35-year-old is off to yet another fast start with four points through three games and shows no signs of slowing down after last year's 48-goal performance.