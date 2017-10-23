Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Appears to avoid injury scare
Ovechkin is expected to be fine after getting tangled up at practice Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Despite declaring that Ovechkin is going to be okay, coach Barry Trotz left the door open by saying that he wanted to talk to the trainer for more information. The Caps are off until Thursday, which is plenty of time for the winger to heal up from what seems to be a minor injury, but the team should provide an update on game day, if not sooner.
