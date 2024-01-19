Ovechkin (lower body) picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Blues in his return to the lineup after missing three games.

Ovie played 15:25 in his return, and the assist increased his point streak to seven games and eight points (two goals, six assists). Ovechkin has picked up his scoring pace after a slow start and has 28 points in 40 games. But he has just eight goals, which seriously slows down his quest to overtake Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal lead. Ovie's last goal came Jan. 2, and he's 64 goals from tying the Great One who holds the record with 894 goals.