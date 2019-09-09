Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Avoids major injury

Ovechkin returned to the ice for the conclusion of Monday's scrimmage, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin fell awkwardly to the ice and requiring assistance into the locker room earlier in the scrimmage leading to some very tense minutes at the Capitals practice facility. Further updates likely pending, but it appears at least for the moment, that the 33-year-old winger has escaped a serious injury and his availability for the start of the season isn't in any major jeopardy.