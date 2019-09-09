Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Avoids major injury
Ovechkin returned to the ice for the conclusion of Monday's scrimmage, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ovechkin fell awkwardly to the ice and requiring assistance into the locker room earlier in the scrimmage leading to some very tense minutes at the Capitals practice facility. Further updates likely pending, but it appears at least for the moment, that the 33-year-old winger has escaped a serious injury and his availability for the start of the season isn't in any major jeopardy.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Exits scrimmage with leg injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Headed to Worlds•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots goal before ejection•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Big in hits and points•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores from usual office again•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Plays provider in win•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.