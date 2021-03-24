Ovechkin (lower body) skated at Wednesday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Both Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie missed Tuesday's session for maintenance reasons, but are back on the ice as Washington readies for a Thursday showdown with the Devils. The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy-winner's availability for that contest is trending in the right direction given his return to the ice, but check back for updates prior to puck drop for final confirmation.