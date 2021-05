Ovechkin (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play Monday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin has missed the last four games with his lower-body issue but he'll be back in his usual top-line role Monday. The 35-year-old has 24 goals and 42 points through 43 games this season. He's averaging 19:57 of ice time per game and has 17 goals since the start of March.