Ovechkin (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin has only logged 39 seconds of game action since suffering the injury late in a 1-0 victory over the Islanders on April 22 and, while his presence in practice is certainly encouraging, there is no clear indication the Capitals captain will be available for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Bruins. The 35-year-old has posted 24 goals and 42 points in 44 games during the pandemic-shortened campaign.