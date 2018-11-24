Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Bags pair of points
Ovechkin scored his 16th goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over visiting Detroit.
No. 8 has been studly all year, as his 26 points in 22 games will attest. Ovechkin has hit the scoresheet in all but six games and is seeing the most ice time (21:06 on average) since his age-25 season back in 2010-11, so owners with any concerns of a Stanley Cup hangover have got to be pleased with what they've seen thus far. The only potential damper going forward is the likely regression coming to his 18.8 shooting percentage, which is over 50 percent higher than his career mark of 12.5.
