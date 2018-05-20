Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Big goal just not enough
Ovechkin scored his 11th goal of the postseason in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.
Ovie rang the crossbar before finding twine late in the third. But it wasn't enough to lift his team to a Game 5 win. The Caps are down 3-2 in the series and Ovie will need a big effort in Game 6 to extend the series.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in Game 2 victory•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hangs two power-play points on Bolts•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sets up OT winner in Game 6•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: No shots on goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots late winner to extend goal streak•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds to goal tally•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...