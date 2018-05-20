Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Big goal just not enough

Ovechkin scored his 11th goal of the postseason in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

Ovie rang the crossbar before finding twine late in the third. But it wasn't enough to lift his team to a Game 5 win. The Caps are down 3-2 in the series and Ovie will need a big effort in Game 6 to extend the series.

More News
Our Latest Stories