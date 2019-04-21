Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Big in hits and points
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal, delivered two helpers and dished a season-high 11 hits in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Ovechkin left a mark both on the scoresheet and on the bodies of the Hurricanes with Saturday's effort. He's up to three goals and four helpers in five games, to go with 29 hits and 15 shots on goal. All three of his tallies in the series have come on the power play.
