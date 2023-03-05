Ovechkin had two goals and an assist in an 8-3 win over San Jose on Saturday. The assist came on the power play.
Both goals came in the third period when the game was already out of hand. Ovechkin has three goals and three assists in his last four games. The assist was his first power-play point in nine games.
