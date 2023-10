Ovechkin went without a point in Friday's 4-0 loss against the Penguins.

Ovechkin ended up taking a team-high four shots on goal, but he was unable to cash in from his office. He also ended up with a minus-1 rating, a minor penalty and three hits in his 18:42 of ice time across 21 shifts. He'll look to notch his first point(s) of the season on Monday night against the visiting Flames.