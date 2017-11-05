Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries goal Saturday
Ovechkin picked up his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The 32-year-old winger rocketed a one-timer past Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask midway through the first period. The Caps captain should challenge for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy again in 2017-18, so keep him in your lineup.
