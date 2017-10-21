Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries overtime-winning goal for record
Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime and recorded seven shots during Friday's 4-3 win against Detroit. As noted by theScore, he moved past Jaromir Jagr to become the all-time leader in OT goals and is now up to 20 of those over his illustrious career.
Make it 10 goals through eight games for Ovechkin. It's an encouraging start for No. 8, as he finished with just 33 tallies in 2016-17. As the go-to shooter on the dangerous No. 1 power-play unit, it wouldn't be surprising if Ovechkin bounces back in a big way this year.
