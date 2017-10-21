Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries overtime-winning goal

Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime and recorded seven shots during Friday's 4-3 win against Detroit.

Make it 10 goals through eight games for Ovechkin. It's an encouraging start for No. 8, as he finished with just 33 tallies in 2016-17. As the go-to shooter on the dangerous No. 1 power-play unit, and it wouldn't be surprising if Ovechkin bounced back in a big way this year.