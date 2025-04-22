Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner in overtime, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Incredibly, it was the first playoff OT winner of Ovechkin's illustrious career. After a regular season that saw the 39-year-old rack up 44 goals and 73 points in 65 appearances while passing Wayne Gretzky on the NHL's all-time goal list, Ovechkin has his eyes set on accomplishing something he hasn't done since 2017-18 -- lead the Caps to a Stanley Cup.