Ovechkin scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

He got Washington on the board early in the second period with a vintage one-timer from just outside the faceoff circle to the right of Marc-Andre Fleury, but Minnesota already held a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish. Ovechkin extended his current point streak to four games with the performance, and over his last 10 contests he's racked up seven goals and 14 points. With one more tally, the future Hall of Famer will reach 40 goals for the 13th time in his career to set a new NHL record -- breaking the tie he holds with Wayne Gretzky at 12.