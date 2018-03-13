Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Celebrates 600th goal

Ovechkin lit the lamp twice (once on the power play) to reach 600 career goals Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

According to the Associated Press, Ovechkin became the fourth-fastest player to reach that gaudy scoring milestone. Now at 42 tallies on the season, the Russian superstar struck twice in the first two periods, and linemate Evgeny Kuznetsov provided the game-winning goal in overtime to ensure that Ovi's historic night wouldn't be spoiled by a home loss.