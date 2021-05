Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Ovechkin was initially credited with the Capitals' second goal, but it was later decided he didn't deflect Brenden Dillon's shot. The 35-year-old Ovechkin was part of the play, earning the secondary assist. The superstar winger posted 42 points in 45 games during the regular season, and he should continue to be the centerpiece of the Capitals' offense during the playoffs.