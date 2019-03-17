Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Closing in on 50 goals
Ovechkin scored two goals Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
The league leader had gone four games without a snipe, but now Ovechkin has 48. And a three-game, four-point scoring streak. Ovie's shooting percentage this season has been better than average (16.6 vs. 12.6), but he's still an epic sniper.
