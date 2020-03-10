Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Collects goal, assist in loss

Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist with six shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Ovechkin scored a nifty goal off an offensive-zone faceoff to get the Capitals on the board early in the second period. He also drew the primary helper on Dmitry Orlov's game-tying goal just under 10 minutes later. The Washington captain has five goals in his last five games and needs to light the lamp two more times for his ninth 50-goal campaign.