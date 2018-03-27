Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Collects two more points in win
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal, added an assist and recorded eight shots during Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The tally gives Ovechkin a two-goal lead in the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy race, and he's now scored 45 times to go along with 38 assists. Additionally, he's set to post his highest point total since the 2009-10 campaign when he marked the scoresheet 109 times.
