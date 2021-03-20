Ovechkin scored two goals in the final seven minutes of the third period during Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Ovie's flair for the dramatic was on full display, as he waited until the final frame to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games by ruining Alexandar Georgiev's shutout bid, and then potted his fifth game-winner of the season just over three minutes later. On the season, Ovechkin has 14 goals and 25 points in 26 games, and despite the shortened schedule he still appears headed for his 16th straight 30-goal campaign.