Ovechkin scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4. He added three hits and two PIM.

It was vintage Ovechkin in the latter half of the game. The future Hall of Famer unleashed a rocker of a one-timer on the power play in the second period, tying the game at 2-2. Then he beat Semyon Varlamov with a wrister from the right faceoff dot to give the Capitals the lead just under four minutes into the final frame. It might be too little, too late for Washington, which trails the series 3-1, but Ovechkin has busted out with four goals and an assist over the last three games.