Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues offensive dominance

Ovechkin deposited two goals -- one on the power play -- to go with an assist and eight shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime triumph over Florida.

Ovechkin picked up a helper in the opening frame, then lit the lamp twice in the second to bring his goal total to 13 in his 17th game. He's currently on pace for 63 goals, so a ninth 50-goal season certainly looks within Ovechkin's grasp.