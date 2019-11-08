Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues offensive dominance
Ovechkin deposited two goals -- one on the power play -- to go with an assist and eight shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime triumph over Florida.
Ovechkin picked up a helper in the opening frame, then lit the lamp twice in the second to bring his goal total to 13 in his 17th game. He's currently on pace for 63 goals, so a ninth 50-goal season certainly looks within Ovechkin's grasp.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Turns in terrific performance•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strikes twice Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Point streak up to eight games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pushes point streak to seven games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Rakes in two more points•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores pair of PPG in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.