Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues scorching stretch
Ovechkin scored a goal, added a power-play assist and registered eight shots on net during Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.
The Russian sniper now has seven tallies and nine helpers through his past 11 games and sports an elite 1.85 goals, 3.27 points and 12.83 shots per 60 minutes for the campaign. Fantasy owners should continue to lock Ovechkin into their lineups.
