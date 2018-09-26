Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes helper Tuesday
Ovechkin notched an assist and three shots on goal during Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blues.
It was Ovechkin's second assist and third point of the preseason, but it was his first at even strength, although it was 4-on-4. The Russian winger also predictably paced forwards with 20:32 of ice time. Ovechkin should be targeted near the top of fantasy drafts yet again.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sharp in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Taking home Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Garners helper to continue streak•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues to set tone in Final•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Opens scoring in Game 7 win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...