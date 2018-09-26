Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes helper Tuesday

Ovechkin notched an assist and three shots on goal during Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

It was Ovechkin's second assist and third point of the preseason, but it was his first at even strength, although it was 4-on-4. The Russian winger also predictably paced forwards with 20:32 of ice time. Ovechkin should be targeted near the top of fantasy drafts yet again.